Python Backend Developer (Experimentation Team)

Directly communicate with the stakeholders and internal customers to collect the requirements, justify the development schedule, and agree on the expected deliverables

Work closely with data engineers to ensure the seamless integration of data collection mechanisms for experiments

Design, implement, and maintain robust, scalable architecture to support fast-paced backend development using Python, while also contributing to frontend tasks with React.

Lead the development of one of the company’s crucial services—the experimentation platform

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Python Backend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Hard skills

- 5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer

- Proficiency in Python, Django

- Junior Level in Java Script

- SQL middle+ level

- Experience with various database systems and data-driven product development



Soft skills

- Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for creating robust and scalable software solutions

- Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively in a cross-functional team environment

- Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus



Cloud-native development, GCP

Kubernetes or Docker

BigQuery

Statistics

Experiments: a/b testing or data-driven product environments

Experience with mentoring and training team members

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

This role will lead the end-to-end experimentation program, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives. Additionally, it offers an excellent opportunity to grow into a Full-Stack Developer role in the future!

You will manage internal A/B testing tool development. The role will involve shaping the experimentation strategy, fostering a data-driven culture, and maximizing the potential of our platform, being at the helm of our cross-channel experimentation efforts, driving revenue growth, and creating a cohesive and efficient experimentation workflow across product, marketing, retention, and other departments.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!