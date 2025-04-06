Senior Golang Software Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Golang Software Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

5 years of experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years of experience in Go

Expert in Golang, with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning

Mastery in deploying, scaling, and managing applications in Kubernetes

Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines

Mastery of microservices architecture, design patterns, and implementation

Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs

Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly

Strong leadership skills, able to lead a team and manage projects

Exceptional problem-solving abilities, able to tackle the most challenging issues

Good understanding of SQL, preferably PostgreSQL, and database design

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Apex team is responsible for the development and management of the “Workspace” module of the Enterprise Solutions Platform. The “Workspace” module allows for the creation and management of workspaces with limited access to data and workflows on the client’s side, for example, providing access to keyword analysis only for a specific language out of the whole pool of purchased keywords.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!