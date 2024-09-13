Be adaptable to both conceptual and technical tasks

Work with external partners like vendors and freelancers to ensure high-quality output

Stay updated with design trends and tools to enhance the Semrush brand creatively

Manage multiple design projects from concept to completion, ensuring deadlines and quality standards are met

Collaborate with marketing, motion, and web design teams to deliver creative solutions aligned with the brand message

Design visual assets for advertising, marketing, merchandise, print, and events, ensuring consistency and clear communication of Semrush’s brand

This is our role Senior Graphic Designer for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in graphic design, with a strong portfolio showcasing diverse design skills and a deep understanding of brand identity

Proficiency in Figma and Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign); experience with Adobe After Effects and 3D software is a plus

Skills in using Midjourney and Adobe Firefly are a significant advantage

Experience and willingness to work in various fields: branding, advertising, and event design

Strong creative and problem-solving abilities to translate complex ideas into visually engaging designs

Excellent time management and multitasking skills, able to prioritize and manage multiple projects

Strong communication skills, with the ability to present and explain design concepts clearly

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapt to shifting priorities, and meet deadlines with a positive attitude

A collaborative team player with a passion for design and a desire to continuously learn and improve

Not required, but a plus

You are Brand-Driven: You are passionate about brand consistency and have a deep understanding of how design contributes to brand identity

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



This is our role as Senior Graphic Designer for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

