Senior HR Analyst (HR Data & Reporting Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior HR Analyst for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
- Budgeting & Forecasting Analysis: Perform detailed analysis of staff costs, including payroll, benefits, and HR operational expenses. Develop accurate budgeting and forecasting processes, collaborating closely with HRBP and the Financial division to align these processes with departmental goals and strategies.
- Data Analytics & Reporting: Utilize advanced data analytics to examine cost changes, staff numbers, and HR metrics. Create insightful reports and dashboards to inform strategic decisions within HR and the business.
- Process Improvement & Automation: Identify and implement process automation opportunities within HR analytics and budgeting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Work in partnership with HRBP and the Financial division to refine these processes, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the business.
- HR Data Management & Governance: Ensure the integrity and accuracy of HR data. Participate in governance activities to uphold data quality and consistency across all HR systems.
- Strategic Insights & Consultative Support: Act as a consultative partner to HR and non-HR stakeholders, translating business needs into analytical projects that yield actionable insights. Engage HRBP in these initiatives to ensure strategic alignment.
- Forecasting Tool Maintenance & Strategic Enhancement: Maintain and enhance forecasting tools and models, ensuring they are robust and responsive to business changes. Collaborate with HRBP in developing and governance these tools, maintaining clear documentation, and supporting strategic capacity planning discussions.
- Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as a pivotal analytical resource within the HR team, collaborating with HRBP and other internal stakeholders to ensure HR analytics initiatives are strategically aligned and effectively executed.
Who we are looking for
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in HR analytics, with a demonstrated focus on financial analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and process optimization.
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Analytics, Economics, Finance, HR, Mathematics, or a related field.
- Proficiency in HRIS tools (e.g., Workday, Adaptive, Tableau) and advanced data analysis techniques.
- Knowledge of financial accounting standards (US GAAP, IFRS) and staff cost analysis.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen ability to interpret complex data.
- Experience in data governance and quality management practices.
- Intermediate technical skills, including SQL proficiency and familiarity with data science orstatistical analysis tools.
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with HRBP and other stakeholders.
Not required, but a plus
- Basic knowledge of machine learning for predictive analytics tasks
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The HR Analytics & Budgeting Team is a vital driver of data-informed decision-making, blending technical expertise with strategic insight to empower HR and business leaders. Focused on delivering accurate, actionable analytics, we streamline budgeting, forecasting, and reporting processes while ensuring data integrity and governance. By fostering collaboration with HRBPs, finance, and other stakeholders, we align HR initiatives with business goals and enable seamless access to advanced analytics through innovative tools. Our mission is to transition from traditional reporting to a dynamic, self-service model, promoting efficiency, trust, and adaptability in a constantly evolving environment.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.