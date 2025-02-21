Senior HR Analyst (HR Data & Reporting Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior HR Analyst for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

A minimum of 5 years of experience in HR analytics, with a demonstrated focus on financial analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and process optimization.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Analytics, Economics, Finance, HR, Mathematics, or a related field.

Proficiency in HRIS tools (e.g., Workday, Adaptive, Tableau) and advanced data analysis techniques.

Knowledge of financial accounting standards (US GAAP, IFRS) and staff cost analysis.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen ability to interpret complex data.

Experience in data governance and quality management practices.

Intermediate technical skills, including SQL proficiency and familiarity with data science orstatistical analysis tools.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with HRBP and other stakeholders.

Not required, but a plus

Basic knowledge of machine learning for predictive analytics tasks

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The HR Analytics & Budgeting Team is a vital driver of data-informed decision-making, blending technical expertise with strategic insight to empower HR and business leaders. Focused on delivering accurate, actionable analytics, we streamline budgeting, forecasting, and reporting processes while ensuring data integrity and governance. By fostering collaboration with HRBPs, finance, and other stakeholders, we align HR initiatives with business goals and enable seamless access to advanced analytics through innovative tools. Our mission is to transition from traditional reporting to a dynamic, self-service model, promoting efficiency, trust, and adaptability in a constantly evolving environment.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!