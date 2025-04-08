Senior HR Systems & Workday Manager (HR Technology Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior HR Systems & Workday Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Human Resources or other related fields

Deep technical expertise in HR systems architecture, with a minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in Workday, Adaptive Planning, Tableau, and related platforms

Strong understanding of HR processes, with the ability to bridge the gap between technical solutions and business needs

Proven experience in solution design, system implementation, and cross-functional collaboration

A "how to make it happen" mindset with a strong results-oriented approach. Flexibility and a focus on finding the best solutions for the business and users, rather than defaulting to "why it can't be done"

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills to persuade and influence key decision-makers

Ability to work collaboratively with internal IT teams, external vendors, and compliance professionals

In-depth knowledge of compliance frameworks and regulations, particularly knowledge of GDPR and SOX compliance and regulatory requirements for HR and IT systems

A strategic mindset combined with a hands-on approach to problem-solving and solution delivery

Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team, inspiring a results-driven and innovative culture

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!