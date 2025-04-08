Senior HR Systems & Workday Manager (HR Technology Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior HR Systems & Workday Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and maintain HR IT Infrastructure implementation roadmaps, ensuring alignment with the HR priorities, goals, and the company’s long-term vision
- Lead the evaluation, selection, and implementation of core HR systems to support company & HR processes scalability and efficiency
- Analyze HR processes and translate them into scalable and effective technical solutions
- Lead the design, implementation, and optimization of technical solutions for HR systems, including Workday, Adaptive Planning, Confluence, and internal systems
- Create and drive change management plans for any new product or functionality release for any HR system
- Introduce AI-driven solutions to enhance system functionality, reduce manual operations, and improve efficiency
- Identify opportunities to automate processes and optimize operational workflows
- Collaborate with HR division leaders to identify timelines for process automation, address current technical challenges and gaps, and propose tailored HCM solutions for implementation
- Ensure that system controls meet information security standards and compliance requirements, including SOX, SOC2, GDPR, and other regulatory obligations
- Ensure solutions and tools are user-friendly and designed with a strong focus on employee experience
- Synchronize internal data storage systems with vendor solutions to ensure data integrity and consistency
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to a team of professionals, fostering a collaborative and high-performing culture
- Act as a trusted advisor to stakeholders, offering recommendations to align IT solutions with business needs
Who we are looking for
- Minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Human Resources or other related fields
- Deep technical expertise in HR systems architecture, with a minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in Workday, Adaptive Planning, Tableau, and related platforms
- Strong understanding of HR processes, with the ability to bridge the gap between technical solutions and business needs
- Proven experience in solution design, system implementation, and cross-functional collaboration
- A "how to make it happen" mindset with a strong results-oriented approach. Flexibility and a focus on finding the best solutions for the business and users, rather than defaulting to "why it can't be done"
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills to persuade and influence key decision-makers
- Ability to work collaboratively with internal IT teams, external vendors, and compliance professionals
- In-depth knowledge of compliance frameworks and regulations, particularly knowledge of GDPR and SOX compliance and regulatory requirements for HR and IT systems
- A strategic mindset combined with a hands-on approach to problem-solving and solution delivery
- Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team, inspiring a results-driven and innovative culture
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.