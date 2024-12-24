Senior HR Business Partner (HR Marketing Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior HR Business Partner role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management

Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change

Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed

Comfortable to work on operational and hands-on projects including data integrity, workday set-up, and other critical processes

Demonstrated experience driving end to end core HR Programs, from design to hands-on implementation

Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience

Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence with Individual Contributors, leaders and senior management

Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies

Passion for HR at both, strategic level and also operational level

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail and project management abilities

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries

Not required, but a plus

Project Management and Project Coordination experience

Passion for both, Operational and Strategic part of HR

Experience in International Companies

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!