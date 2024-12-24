Senior HR Business Partner (HR Marketing Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior HR Business Partner role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
- Partner with the several VPs and Department heads of the Marketing Division on identifying and deploying impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows.
- Drive and make more effective processes for core HR Programs within Marketing division such as Performance Evaluation process, Succession Planing, Job Evaluations, Career Path mapping, management of high performance and under-performers, Personnel Costs budgeting and forecasting, Leadership programs, and HR Core metrics.
- Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence.
- Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across our Marketing Division.
- Advise and represent the Marketing Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments. Use your past experience in HR to help guide the team.
- Become an advocate of our people experience from (pre)onboarding to offboarding while addressing the needs of many stakeholders in the process.
- Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within your leadership teams and across the Marketing Division.
- Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations.
- Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company.
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed.
- Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members.
- Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management
- Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change
- Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed
- Comfortable to work on operational and hands-on projects including data integrity, workday set-up, and other critical processes
- Demonstrated experience driving end to end core HR Programs, from design to hands-on implementation
- Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience
- Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence with Individual Contributors, leaders and senior management
- Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies
- Passion for HR at both, strategic level and also operational level
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail and project management abilities
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries
Not required, but a plus
- Project Management and Project Coordination experience
- Passion for both, Operational and Strategic part of HR
- Experience in International Companies
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
