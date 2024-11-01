We are the team that manages our HR Technology ecosystem. HRIS Specialist will support the HRIS team by providing administrative and technical assistance with Workday (or any other HR Tools). The specialist will support the team with day-to-day support of the operational processes supporting core Workday ATS functionality, as well as create documentation and guidelines.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior HRIS Specialist, Workday Recruiting for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Minimum 5 years in recruiting operations

Minimum 5 years working with Workday ATS

Experience having implemented Workday ATS

Bachelor's degree preferred but not required

Excellent verbal and written English

Familiarity with current AI support tools for talent acquisition

Strong problem-solving skills

Familiarity with the newest talent acquisition policies and procedures to ensure ATS and recruitment processes meet organizational needs and goals

Ability to keep information confidential

Not required, but a plus

Experience working as a recruiter

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



