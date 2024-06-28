Senior Manager, Finance GTM (FPA Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Manager, Finance GTM role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance, business, economics, or other relevant field.

7+ years of finance or related experience and direct GTM finance experience within SaaS.

Track record of helping shape a GTM organization and proven ability to partner with senior leadership.

Strong financial acumen (e.g., a good understanding of financial statements, accounting, and FP&A processes).

You thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a track record of executing a shared vision, engaging culture, and delivering on priorities.

You take pride in your analytical skills and enjoy applying them to tackle complex business problems and drive actionable recommendations.

You can operate through ambiguity, complete projects end-to-end independently, and prioritize your workload.

You have a track record of maintaining strong relationships and communicating with a wide range of partners.

You enjoy being part of a team and practice confidence without attitude or ego.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; capable of communicating complex information in an easy-to-understand format and adept at calibrating the message based on your audience.

Advanced Office and Google application skills (Excel/Sheets, Word/Docs, PowerPoint/Slides) and proficiency with using different systems to retrieve and analyze data.

Confident Executive presence.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have deep knowledge of pipeline, pipeline conversion, pipeline aging, lead to opportunity conversion, and know-how in the funnel works with probabilities to inform a forecast.

Well-versed in sales commissions and how to model that.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Financial planning & analysis or FPnA – This department is responsible for planning our costs for different periods, reconciliation of plan and actual costs, and preparation of the profit and loss budget (P&L). The team helps with understanding the budget of the department you work for, the budget for personnel and new vacancies, and advises on the most appropriate option in regard to the budget.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.