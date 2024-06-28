Director, Finance GTM (FPA Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Director, Finance GTM role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.



Tasks in the role

As the Director of FP&A – Go-To-Market, you will lead the financial planning and analysis efforts for our GTM functions, overseeing budgeting, forecasting, and performance optimization. You will manage and mentor an FP&A analyst, providing guidance and support while ensuring that financial strategies align with our GTM goals. This role requires a strong background in SaaS FP&A, exceptional analytical skills, and the ability to influence senior leadership.