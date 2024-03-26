Senior Product Designer (Enterprise Solution Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Designer for those who create hypotheses and test them, are not afraid to experiment and learn new things and or know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts and colors into a great interface

Who we are looking for

+7 years of product design experience or related field, delivering web apps to the B2B market.

Track record in delivering compelling visual stories for complex areas, with a focus on Data Visualization.

Excels in user research, adopting a customer-first approach to effectively uncover and address user needs.

Experience developing and improving tools, frameworks, or existing systems.

Collaborates effectively with product managers and engineers, mastering processes and systems to support iterative design and feature delivery.

Strong sense of individual initiative and ability to lean into and learn new concepts.

Strong prioritization, organization, and personal management skills.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have skills in working with a library of components.

Excellent knowledge and understanding of components in Figma.

Basic understanding of page layout principles.

Understanding of UX metrics.

Skills in verifying design solutions and collecting feedback from users.

Ability to decompose a task to the necessary size.

Ability to independently and responsibly organize your workflow.

Love for design language.

Willingness to stand your ground when discussing cases and prototypes.

Ability to give feedback to yourself and others.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.



This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.