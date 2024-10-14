Senior Product Manager, Analytics & Dashboards (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior Product Manager (Analytics & Dashboards) for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.
Tasks in the role
- Customer Discovery: Conduct interviews with customers to understand their business requirements, the goals for their dashboards, and the internal users within the organization who will interact with the platform
- Product Discovery & Competitor Analysis: Research and identify best-in-class dashboard practices, emerging trends, and competitor solutions to ensure we remain a leader in providing innovative analytical dashboards
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Lead and collaborate with a small team of BI Engineers to guide the development and implementation of customer-facing dashboards. Work closely with customers and CSMs to ensure the successful delivery and adoption of dashboards.
- MVP Development & Prototyping: Define and design MVP (Minimum Viable Product) versions of dashboards, ensuring they meet customer needs and can evolve through iterative releases
- Stakeholder Communication: Act as the main point of contact for internal teams (engineering, design, and sales) and external stakeholders to ensure alignment on product goals, timelines, and expectations
- Data Analysis & SQL Expertise: Write and execute complex SQL queries for prototyping and validating dashboard concepts when necessary
- Product Roadmap & Vision: Develop and maintain a product roadmap for dashboard features, ensuring alignment with overall company objectives and customer needs
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of product management experience, with a focus on Business Intelligence, analytics, or dashboarding solutions
- Strong experience in designing and shipping analytical dashboards, with a portfolio demonstrating visual and functional quality
- Familiarity with analytics platforms such as Google Analytics, Tableau, PowerBI, Qlik, or Looker
- Experience working in SaaS companies targeting enterprise clients
- Ability to run SQL queries and prototype dashboard solutions independently
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to translate customer needs into actionable product features
- Proven experience guiding cross-functional teams, including engineers and Solution Architects
- Strong problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset
- Experience in tech startups/fast-growing businesses
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with additional data visualization tools and technologies
- Experience in agile product development environments
- Familiarity with cloud-based solutions for data analytics and business intelligence
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are a leading SaaS company providing advanced analytical solutions to enterprise clients, enabling data-driven decision-making. Our platform is going to be similar to industry leaders, such as ThoughtSpot and Grow, delivering scalable, highly visual analytical tools that empower businesses.
We are seeking a Senior Product Manager with a passion for creating innovative and intuitive analytical dashboards tailored to enterprise clients' needs. You will work closely with customers, Solutions Architects, and Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to deliver impactful solutions. The ideal candidate has deep experience in the Business Intelligence (BI) industry and a strong technical background in dashboard design and data analytics.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
