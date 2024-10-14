Senior Product Manager, Analytics & Dashboards (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Product Manager (Analytics & Dashboards) for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of product management experience, with a focus on Business Intelligence, analytics, or dashboarding solutions

Strong experience in designing and shipping analytical dashboards, with a portfolio demonstrating visual and functional quality

Familiarity with analytics platforms such as Google Analytics, Tableau, PowerBI, Qlik, or Looker

Experience working in SaaS companies targeting enterprise clients

Ability to run SQL queries and prototype dashboard solutions independently

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to translate customer needs into actionable product features

Proven experience guiding cross-functional teams, including engineers and Solution Architects

Strong problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset

Experience in tech startups/fast-growing businesses

Not required, but a plus

Experience with additional data visualization tools and technologies

Experience in agile product development environments

Familiarity with cloud-based solutions for data analytics and business intelligence

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are a leading SaaS company providing advanced analytical solutions to enterprise clients, enabling data-driven decision-making. Our platform is going to be similar to industry leaders, such as ThoughtSpot and Grow, delivering scalable, highly visual analytical tools that empower businesses.

We are seeking a Senior Product Manager with a passion for creating innovative and intuitive analytical dashboards tailored to enterprise clients' needs. You will work closely with customers, Solutions Architects, and Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to deliver impactful solutions. The ideal candidate has deep experience in the Business Intelligence (BI) industry and a strong technical background in dashboard design and data analytics.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.