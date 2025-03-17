Senior Product Marketing Manager (Datos Team)

This is our Senior Product Marketing Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts. Official Datos website - https://datos.live/

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field

Proven experience in product marketing and GTM execution, preferably in a B2B DaaS, data SaaS or technology environment

Strong understanding of product lifecycle management and GTM best practices

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills. We really value and protect a healthy and positive working environment!

Proficiency in project management tools (e. G. , ClickUp, Jira)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and thrive in a fast-paced, remote, and dynamic environment

Experience in creating and implementing internal processes

Ideally based in Europe/CET or ET time zones

A bit about the team

Datos, a Semrush company, specializes in data-driven marketing solutions, leveraging advanced analytics and cutting-edge technology to optimize digital strategies. Our team delivers personalized insights to help businesses make informed decisions, stay ahead of industry trends, and achieve measurable results.

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Senior Product Marketing Manager to lead our product marketing processes, become an expert in our products, and drive successful go-to-market (GTM) strategies. This pivotal role will serve as the central point of contact between Marketing, Product, and Sales, ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment. You will be responsible for streamlining processes, fostering clear communication, and optimizing our GTM initiatives to achieve ambitious business objectives. This role requires a strategic thinker, a strong communicator, and a proactive problem-solver with a proven track record in product marketing and GTM execution.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!