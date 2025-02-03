Senior Project Manager (Creative Agency)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Project Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

7+ years of experience in project management within an in-house creative agency, marketing team, or agency environment

Proven ability to manage multiple projects with competing priorities in a fast-paced setting

Strong background in stakeholder management and ability to navigate complex organizational structures

Experience managing integrated creative projects across multiple disciplines, including video, design, and marketing, rather than working in a single specialized area

Excellent proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Monday.com, Asana, Trello) and workflow optimization

Experience in capacity planning and managing creative resources, including freelancers and third-party suppliers

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate project scope, status, and challenges

Not required, but a plus

You have experience not only executing projects but also shaping and refining project management processes at a strategic level

You thrive in a dynamic environment where you can juggle multiple projects and stakeholder needs with confidence

You bring a proactive, solution-oriented approach and are not afraid to challenge existing ways of working to drive positive change

You have a strong understanding of creative production workflows and marketing campaign execution

You’re highly organized, detail-oriented, and skilled at keeping projects on track, using data-driven insights to drive efficiency and team success

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Hi there!

We’re Semrush, the leading online visibility management platform that empowers millions of marketers worldwide. Our in-house Creative Agency is where bold ideas and exceptional talent come together to shape the future of marketing. A tight-knit team of 20+ multidisciplinary creatives, we thrive on making online marketing accessible, dynamic, and downright fun.

As a Senior Project Manager in our in-house Creative Agency, you will play a central role in driving the successful execution of creative projects while contributing to the continuous improvement of agency-wide operations. You will manage creative projects from inception to completion, ensure efficient collaboration between stakeholders, and help shape and refine project management processes. This role requires a balance of hands-on project execution and strategic oversight to optimize how we work as an agency.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



