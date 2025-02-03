Senior Project Manager (Creative Agency)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Project Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Project & Resource Management
- Lead the end-to-end management of creative and marketing projects, ensuring timely delivery, budget adherence, and quality execution
- Take full project management responsibility for assigned projects, overseeing all aspects, including video, design, and other creative elements
- Maintain and optimize workflow systems, tracking progress in project management tools (e.g., Monday. Com) & reporting on agency KPIs
- Proactively identify and resolve project bottlenecks, ensuring seamless collaboration across creative, marketing, and production teams
- Monitor workload distribution and manage capacity planning in collaboration with creative team leads
Stakeholder Collaboration & Communication
- Serve as the primary liaison between internal creative teams and key business stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment of project objectives
- Build strong relationships with marketing, brand, and product teams to enhance cross-functional collaboration
- Manage stakeholder expectations by providing regular updates, identifying risks, and proactively offering solutions
Strategic & Process Improvement Contributions
- Contribute to the continuous development of project management processes, tools, and best practices to improve efficiency and scalability within the Creative Agency
- Identify opportunities for operational improvements and workflow optimizations that enhance agency performance
- Drive strategic initiatives aimed at elevating creative project management standards, ensuring alignment with business goals
Who we are looking for
- 7+ years of experience in project management within an in-house creative agency, marketing team, or agency environment
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects with competing priorities in a fast-paced setting
- Strong background in stakeholder management and ability to navigate complex organizational structures
- Experience managing integrated creative projects across multiple disciplines, including video, design, and marketing, rather than working in a single specialized area
- Excellent proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Monday.com, Asana, Trello) and workflow optimization
- Experience in capacity planning and managing creative resources, including freelancers and third-party suppliers
- Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate project scope, status, and challenges
Not required, but a plus
- You have experience not only executing projects but also shaping and refining project management processes at a strategic level
- You thrive in a dynamic environment where you can juggle multiple projects and stakeholder needs with confidence
- You bring a proactive, solution-oriented approach and are not afraid to challenge existing ways of working to drive positive change
- You have a strong understanding of creative production workflows and marketing campaign execution
- You’re highly organized, detail-oriented, and skilled at keeping projects on track, using data-driven insights to drive efficiency and team success
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We’re Semrush, the leading online visibility management platform that empowers millions of marketers worldwide. Our in-house Creative Agency is where bold ideas and exceptional talent come together to shape the future of marketing. A tight-knit team of 20+ multidisciplinary creatives, we thrive on making online marketing accessible, dynamic, and downright fun.
As a Senior Project Manager in our in-house Creative Agency, you will play a central role in driving the successful execution of creative projects while contributing to the continuous improvement of agency-wide operations. You will manage creative projects from inception to completion, ensure efficient collaboration between stakeholders, and help shape and refine project management processes. This role requires a balance of hands-on project execution and strategic oversight to optimize how we work as an agency.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
