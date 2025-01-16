Lead QA Automation Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Automation Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.
Tasks in the role
- Create and integrate QA processes into the development cycle, ensuring testing is a seamless part of the software development lifecycle
- Establish and track QA metrics to ensure ongoing product quality
- Work within your team to build and implement an automated testing framework that supports our workflows and continuous delivery
- Design, develop, and maintain automated tests that cover various types of testing (functional, regression, performance, etc.) for both client-side and server-side components
- Integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines and ensure that tests are executed continuously as part of the deployment process
- Collaborate with developers to help design and implement effective unit test cases, ensuring comprehensive coverage of code functionality and edge cases
- Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure that test strategies align with project goals and business requirements
- Identify key areas for automation, ensuring critical paths and high-risk areas are covered
- Continuously improve test automation frameworks, driving automation coverage and increasing efficiency in the testing process
- Ensure all QA efforts are aligned across teams through regular collaboration and knowledge sharing with other QA engineers
- Provide feedback and work with the team to resolve bugs and improve the overall quality of the product
Who we are looking for
- Demonstrated experience in creating QA processes from scratch and integrating them into a development process
- Strong knowledge of software testing theory, including testing principles, methodologies, and test design techniques, as well as the ability to apply them effectively in various testing scenarios (functional, regression, performance, etc.)
- Strong understanding of modern client-server application development technologies, including web protocols, APIs, front-end and back-end architectures, and how they interact within distributed systems
- Strong proficiency in automation libraries and tools (e.g., Selenium, Moon)
- Experience in programming languages such as Java, Python, Go or JavaScript for writing automated tests
- Familiarity with CI/CD tools and experience integrating automated tests into development pipelines
- Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies and experience working within cross-functional Scrum teams
- Hands-on experience with API testing using tools
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a strong focus on collaboration and teamwork
- Effective communication skills to collaborate with team members and coordinate across teams
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with cloud-based environments such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
- Familiarity with performance and load-testing tools
- Experience with containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes
- Knowledge of security testing tools and practices
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are seeking a proactive and collaborative QA Automation Engineer to join our development team. As part of our environment, this role will involve working closely with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to integrate quality assurance into the development process. You will be responsible for creating and implementing a robust QA process from the ground up, ensuring it becomes an integral part of our software development lifecycle. We are building out QA automation for the department, and collaboration across teams will be key to our success.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.