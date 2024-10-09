Senior Sales Trainer (Sales Training & Enablement Department)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.



Semrush is seeking a Sr. Sales Trainer to support our sales team. The perfect candidate will possess a strong “marketing technologist” mindset, with a background in pre-sales engineering and/or enterprise SaaS sales. The role will focus on creating and delivering “performance outcome based” training.





This Sr. Sales Trainer will be directly involved in creating and delivering training related to our products and sales methodology. This training will empower our sales team to effectively uncover business needs, demonstrate, and position the value of our products in critical sales conversations with various buyer types throughout the sales process. The objective is to highlight what sets Semrush apart from competitors in the market and to illustrate how our product suite effectively supports digital marketing teams to deliver critical business value.





The Sr. Sales Trainer will be expected to strategize with sales leadership, product owners, product marketing, and sales enablement on how to improve knowledge and skills related to executing the critical tasks of our sellers - product knowledge, industry knowledge, sales methodology, business processes, and/or sales tech stack. The Sr. Sales Trainer will be part of a globally dispersed Sales Enablement team, and therefore, may be required to take on operational support tasks that require an in-region team member to facilitate or troubleshoot.



The bottom line: We’re all about performance, not academics. This Sr. Sales Trainer will design, manage and deliver virtual and in-person training and coaching in order to help sellers be more effective and efficient in their interactions with customers. Thereby ensuring our products are positioned correctly, demonstrated accurately, and that Semrush delivers on the customer’s expected outcomes.





Tasks in the role