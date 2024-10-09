Senior Sales Trainer (Sales Training & Enablement Department)
Semrush is seeking a Sr. Sales Trainer to support our sales team. The perfect candidate will possess a strong “marketing technologist” mindset, with a background in pre-sales engineering and/or enterprise SaaS sales. The role will focus on creating and delivering “performance outcome based” training.
This Sr. Sales Trainer will be directly involved in creating and delivering training related to our products and sales methodology. This training will empower our sales team to effectively uncover business needs, demonstrate, and position the value of our products in critical sales conversations with various buyer types throughout the sales process. The objective is to highlight what sets Semrush apart from competitors in the market and to illustrate how our product suite effectively supports digital marketing teams to deliver critical business value.
The Sr. Sales Trainer will be expected to strategize with sales leadership, product owners, product marketing, and sales enablement on how to improve knowledge and skills related to executing the critical tasks of our sellers - product knowledge, industry knowledge, sales methodology, business processes, and/or sales tech stack. The Sr. Sales Trainer will be part of a globally dispersed Sales Enablement team, and therefore, may be required to take on operational support tasks that require an in-region team member to facilitate or troubleshoot.
The bottom line: We’re all about performance, not academics. This Sr. Sales Trainer will design, manage and deliver virtual and in-person training and coaching in order to help sellers be more effective and efficient in their interactions with customers. Thereby ensuring our products are positioned correctly, demonstrated accurately, and that Semrush delivers on the customer’s expected outcomes.
Tasks in the role
- Training Development & Delivery: Design, manage, and deliver training programs, both virtual and in-person, to enhance sellers’ skills in positioning and demonstrating Semrush products effectively. This includes:
Industry Training: Digital Marketing domains (SEO, Paid Advertising, Brand Marketing, Content Marketing, Local Marketing, Social Media Management), Marketing Team Personas, Competitors, and other relevant domains.
Product Training: Deep dives into the company's product offerings, including new product launches and updates.
Sales Development Training: Execution of methodologies such as MEDDPICC, Sandler, SPIN Selling, and others as needed.
Content Creation & Improvement: Collaborate with sales leadership, product teams, and sales enablement to improve training materials, identify learning gaps, and address them with tailored content.
Sales Strategy Support: Facilitate role plays, feedback sessions, and coaching to strengthen seller skills in executing sales playbooks.
Curriculum Alignment: Ensure that training content aligns with global revenue enablement initiatives, bringing insights from regional activities to shape a cohesive training strategy.
Operational Support: Provide operational assistance to support onboarding agendas, answer learner inquiries, and troubleshoot access to learning management systems.
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in a Sales Training role
2+ years working in an environment that provides digital marketing experience (Semrush experience preferred)
2+ years experience in a customer facing role as pre-sales engineering or sales rep (quota carrying).
A deep empathy for sales, with an ability to command a room of tenured sales professionals
Working knowledge of adult learning models such as ADDIE, ADKAR, ROPES, and Gagne’s Events Structure, with a proven ability to create engaging and effective learning experiences
Experience with sales methodologies (MEDDPICC/Challenger/SPIN/Sandler)
Excellent presentation, training, and coaching skills, with an ability to simplify complex topics
Strong self motivation and collaboration skills to work across departments and engage with senior leadership
Up to 5% travel required
Not required, but a plus
Instructional design experience is a plus
- Hands on experience as an admin user with enablement and sales technology including:
CRM (Salesforce.com)
Sales Engagement Platforms (SFDC Engagement/Salesloft/Outreach/Gong)
Conversation Intelligence (Chorus.ai)
Sales Enablement Platforms (Seismic/Lessonly)
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
