Senior Software Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Continuously evaluate new technologies and tools to enhance the productivity of the data engineering team

Troubleshoot and resolve issues within the data pipelines and infrastructure

Collaborate with data scientists, business stakeholders, and system architects to integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing systems

Develop and optimize big data processes and frameworks to improve data retrieval, ingestion, and processing

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Software Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Minimum of three years of experience in an engineering role with a focus on programming in Golang

Proven experience in working with Kubernetes and containerization technologies

Strong understanding of Google Cloud services, especially Google Cloud Data Pipelines and BigQuery functionalities

Experience in designing, building, and operating scalable and efficient data pipelines

Knowledgeable in data modeling, ETL development, and data warehousing principles

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a dynamic and agile environment

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively across multiple teams

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field; Master’s preferred

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.



This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.