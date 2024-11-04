Senior Strategic Customer Success Manager (Global Customer Success Retention)

Customer Advocacy: Advocate on behalf of enterprise customers internally to support their marketing needs, and externally by capturing success stories and case studies to highlight the value of Semrush

Contribute to shaping our program: As a senior member of our team, contribute to CSM process and workflow enhancements to continuously improve our enterprise Customer Success model

Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by ensuring clients see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations

Performance Tracking & Reporting: Use data to provide actionable insights and track performance against KPIs. Present detailed reports and strategic recommendations to key client stakeholders

Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback

Proactive Customer Engagement: Stay ahead of customer needs by proactively identifying challenges, recommending solutions, and addressing potential roadblocks. Regularly engage with customers to ensure ongoing satisfaction and continuous improvement

Drive Customer Value: Conduct regular business reviews to demonstrate how Semrush tools are delivering ROI. Offer customized strategies and insights to help clients meet their specific business goals, in addition to discussing new, relevant products and solutions

Link Workflows to Value: Collaborate closely with clients to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance

Create & Execute Implementation Plans: Develop detailed, customized implementation plans tailored to the client’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the client sees immediate impact

Strategic Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior marketing executives, CMOs, and marketing operations teams. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact

Ensure the right training and expert support are provided to accelerate value realization by driving seamless product adoption and integration into clients’ marketing strategies. Leverage specialized resources when needed to enhance client outcomes

Customer Onboarding & Enablement: Lead onboarding for new enterprise customers, ensuring a seamless introduction to Semrush products and services. Ensuring the right training and support is provided to accelerate value realisation through product adoption, by involving the right expert resources when needed

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Strategic Customer Success Manager Enterprise role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Native German is a must + ability to use English in a professional setting

7-10+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise clients, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Proven experience in creating and executing detailed implementation plans, with a strong focus on driving time to value for customers

Ability to link key customer workflows to value, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including C-suite executives and marketing teams

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Experience managing enterprise accounts, driving customer satisfaction, and increasing retention

Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making





Not required, but a plus

Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms

Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives for large enterprise clients

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative, and dynamic work environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.