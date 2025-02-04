Senior Tax Specialist (Tax Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Tax Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
- Indirect Tax Compliance & Reporting: Ensure compliance with global indirect tax obligations, including VAT, GST, and US Sales Tax, across multiple jurisdictions
- Manage indirect tax filings, including the preparation of returns and related documentation
- Collaboration with Departments: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including finance, accounting, legal, and business operations, to ensure timely and accurate tax compliance and effective implementation of tax strategies
- Tax Research & Analysis: Stay up-to-date with changes in global tax legislation, particularly in the area of indirect taxes, and assess the impact of new laws and regulations on the business
- Documentation & Registration: Assist in the management of indirect tax registrations, ensuring all jurisdictions are properly registered for VAT, GST, sales tax, and other relevant taxes as applicable
- Risk Management & Optimization: Identify and analyze potential risks related to indirect taxes and propose strategies to mitigate those risks. Recommend opportunities to optimize the company’s indirect tax position.
- Support Special Projects & Ad-Hoc Analysis: Provide tax support for global expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, or other special projects, including the review of tax implications in new jurisdictions
- Continuous Improvement: Contribute to the development and implementation of efficient processes, tools, and systems to streamline indirect tax operations and improve overall tax compliance
Who we are looking for
- 3-5 years of professional experience in tax, with a focus on indirect tax compliance, preferably in a multinational company or in a SaaS/technology industry
- Strong understanding of VAT, GST, and US Sales Tax regulations across various jurisdictions
- Experience with indirect tax reporting and compliance processes, including tax provisions and filings
- Knowledge of tax accounting standards (US GAAP and IFRS) and their application to indirect tax
- Proficiency in tax compliance software and ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, Sovos, Zoura, or similar tools)
- Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to interact effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders
- Ability to handle multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and manage time in a fast-paced environment
- Strong attention to detail and a proactive approach to identifying and resolving issues
- Experience with tax audits or disputes and working with tax authorities is a plus
- Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Accounting, Finance, or related field; additional tax qualifications (e.g. CTA, CPA, or similar) are a plus
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with tax accounting or corporate income tax compliance is a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Tax Specialist to join our dynamic global Tax team. This is a newly created role designed to strengthen our tax function as we continue to grow internationally. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of professional experience with a strong focus on global indirect tax (VAT, GST, sales tax), compliance, reporting, and documentation, as well as a solid understanding of tax provisions. This role requires collaboration across various departments, so excellent communication and teamwork skills are essential.
As a Senior Tax Specialist, you will play a key role in managing and ensuring compliance with indirect tax regulations across multiple jurisdictions, providing valuable support on tax reporting and analysis, and assisting in the development of efficient tax processes and policies. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their expertise in a fast-paced, global environment.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!