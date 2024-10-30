SEO Consultant (Enterprise Solutions Services Department)

Who we are looking for

5+ years of proven experience as an SEO consultant covering all pillars of SEO

Proven experience running large SEO accounts, ideally within a digital agency or as part of a large in-house digital team

Proven experience pitching SEO services & responding to RFPs

Organizational & project management skills

Problem-solving abilities & a proactive approach to tasks

Team player mindset

Not required, but a plus

Experience of working with B2B companies

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Semrush Enterprise offers client services to support the implementation and usage of Semrush Enterprise products. The reason is simple. The weakest link to SEO success is the people executing SEO on the client side. No matter how good our software solutions are, in the Enterprise world, client services are instrumental to driving SEO success. Semrush has deferred to agencies to do this work, but for Enterprise organizations, we will build the foundation and collaborate with customers end-to-end and also with agencies. Semrush Enterprise is not an agency, nor do we sell agency services. Our intrinsic motivation is the success of our customers. The team of SEO consultants that we are building needs to be top-notch, like a McKinsey type of quality. We don’t scale through more people; we scale through better processes and outputs. That means all the SEO consultants we employ need to have a lot of experience, passion, and motivation. For this particular role, we might seek someone who can build and lead the team going forward; that’s why the tasks can vary between working with clients and building the team.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.