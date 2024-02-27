Senior SEO Specialist in Professional Services (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior SEO Specialist role in Professional Services (Enterprise Solutions Unit) for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

At least five years of proven experience as an SEO consultant covering all pillars of SEO.

Proven experience running large SEO accounts, ideally within a digital agency or as part of a large in-house digital team.

Proven experience pitching SEO services and responding to RFPs.

Proven experience in delegating work to others.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Semrush is the largest and most successful digital marketing platform, with a core focus on SMB. We are launching a new product for the Enterprise market, and are seeking a talented and driven senior SEO Specialist to join us on the journey of changing how large companies do SEO.

Our Enterprise offering will be powered by an AI-driven platform that’s been purpose-designed to suit the needs of the largest brands on Earth. We’re also offering our customers tailored SEO consultancy and strategic guidance. This will be provided by our new in-house Professional Services team, and also by a network of the world’s top SEO consultants. As our new SEO Specialist in Professional Services, you will join a newly created business unit dedicated to both sourcing and directly providing SEO consultancy for our Enterprise customers.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and German courses.

Gifts for employees.





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.