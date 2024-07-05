SMB Senior Sales Manager (North America), Front-Line Leadership role

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior SMB Sales Manager role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

At least six years of relevant sales experience, with 2+ years of people management, with a majority of time spent in the SMB/MM

A builder mindset and the ability to see and execute the opportunity ahead and a track record in doing so

Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding A-Players

Experience coaching and enabling, with a track record of developing top-tier sellers

Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy

Domain expertise, specifically within SEO, digital marketing, martech (preferred but not needed)

Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies

Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices

Ability to Build and Develop a Team: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization

High Performance Culture: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly coaching for excellence in all aspects of work

Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution : Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives

Innovation Mindset : Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement in a psychologically safe place

Ambitious and Conviction-Driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction

Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes

Inspirational Leadership: As a key part of the leadership team: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment with a high drive for experimentation

You will use your strategic skills to deal with ambiguity, manage timely decisions, drive vision and purpose, and manage innovation

Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others

Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning and organizing, ability to problem solve, driving change, managing and measuring work of others, time management, and communication





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



SMB AE in Trevose, Dallas, or Remote.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





