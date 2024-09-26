Social Media Manager (Social & Community Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Social Media Campaign Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

You're our ideal candidate if you:



Have 4+ years of experience in social media and campaign management

Can show us a portfolio of social campaigns you're proud of

Have a network of freelancers you trust and enjoy working with

Love creating content and have a way with words

Are bursting with creativity, love experimenting with content, and have a treasure trove of saved references just waiting to become great content

Believe in the power of creativity to drive business results and can think strategically to align innovative ideas with business goals

Have solid project management skills and can juggle multiple campaigns

Take ownership of your work and are ready to set and reach ambitious goals

Not required, but a plus

Have used Semrush or are familiar with our tools



Have a good understanding of digital marketing

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We're on the lookout for a Social Media Campaign Manager to join our awesome Social Media team at Semrush. Long story short: You will be working on supporting brand campaigns and major product releases on social media and launching social-first campaigns. We're after someone who lives and breathes social media with a keen eye for creative formats and engaging copy. If you've got experience selling through storytelling on social platforms, a track record of launching successful campaigns, and a network of freelancers and agencies you trust and love working with, we'd love to chat.





You may wonder how the team is organized and where this role sits: You'll be part of our social media team within the brand marketing department. You'll collaborate with our social media manager and strategist, who oversee the entire social strategy and day-to-day content creation and operations. You'll work closely with our brand marketing, PR, and product marketing teams on supporting campaigns and product launches.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.