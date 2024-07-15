Enterprise Sales Solutions Engineer (US & Canada Markets)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Enterprise Sales Solutions Engineer (US & Canada Markets) role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
In October 2023, we launched Semrush Enterprise, marking a significant milestone for the business. Just six months in, it’s clear that there's never been a better time to join our commercial organization. With nearly 108,000 loyal, paying customers and over 1 million free users, our platform is ripe with cross-sell and upsell opportunities. So much so, that our team is growing – a lot!
We're looking for an Enterprise Sales Solutions Engineer (US & Canada Markets). The ideal candidate will thrive in a customer-focused environment and in direct partnership with Sales, Data Engineering, Solutions, Product Development, and Senior Leadership.
Tasks in the role
Serve as a trusted advisor to our customers, actively identifying and driving new customer opportunities that align with their business objectives
Conduct comprehensive Semrush business reviews to gain insights into our customers’ specific business problems and challenges, and effectively communicate how Semrush solutions can address those issues
Successfully builds relationships with the account team, partners, and customers in support of sales team objectives
Establish and maintain a deep understanding of the overall Enterprise Semrush technology portfolio and the competitive landscape
Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals
Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and other senior-level decision-makers
Ability to provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts with strong skills in API, IT operations, security, and processes
Expertise in handling technical data questions from clients and prospects
Help champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success
Work closely with key client executive decision-makers on product evaluations and proof of concepts to ensure the solutions/products meet client objectives
Analyze market trends and competitor offerings to effectively position Semrush as the leading choice for customers, highlighting our competitive advantages and differentiators
Perform high-level Discovery with your clients
Conduct internal training, prepare & conduct demos, host webinars and events with clients, and interact with other Semrush Teams
Who we are looking for
5-7 years Technical Pre/post-Sales / Sales Engineering in the SaaS industry
2-3 years of experience in an Enterprise and Mid-Market sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$250k ARR deals.
B. S. Degree in an engineering or similar program from an accredited college / university preferred or equivalent experience
Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others
Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success
Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience
Strong communication skills and comfortable interacting with clients
SEO knowledge is highly preferred
Experience with implementing software products or solutions to large and dynamic enterprise companies
Ability to work well in a highly dynamic / team environment that focuses on providing above-industry-standard customer service
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Someone who takes pride in being an industry expert.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
