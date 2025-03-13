Mid-Market Solutions Engineer (DACH)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We are looking for a German-speaking Mid-Market Solutions Engineer to join our growing team and support the DACH region. In October 2023, we launched Semrush Enterprise , marking a significant milestone for the business. There's never been a better time to join our commercial organization. With nearly 108,000 loyal, paying customers and over 1 million free users , our platform offers immense cross-sell and upsell opportunities . To capitalize on this, we are expanding our team—fast!

Who we are looking for

Fluent in German (native-level) and English (both written and spoken).

3-5 years of experience in Technical Pre-Sales, Post-Sales, or Sales / Solutions Engineering within a SaaS company.

2-3 years of experience in mid-market or enterprise sales, with a track record of closing complex deals > €250K ARR.

Proficiency in sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, etc.

Strong sense of ownership and experience leading the technical and solution validation of a deal.

Exceptional collaboration skills and an organizational and structured approach.

Customer-focused mindset with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to interact confidently with clients.

Digital marketing knowledge (e.g. SEO, PPC, Content Marketing, Social, consumer behavior, etc.) is a plus.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

A Bachelor degree is preferred (e.g. engineering, business administration or similar field), or equivalent experience.

Not required, but a plus

You take pride in being an industry expert.

You embody our core values: Trust – We speak up and stay true to ourselves. Sense of Ownership – We take ownership and work on things we believe in. Embracing Change – We see change as opportunity and constantly seek improvement.



What we offer:

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.







Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!