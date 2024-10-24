Semrush logo
BI Team Lead (BI Team)

AnalyticsRemote: Czechia

Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our role BI Team Lead for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Tasks in the role

  • Lead the team of BI Engineers and Web Analytics Engineers

  • Creation of Semrush BI & Self-Service Analytics Strategy

  • Centralization of Semrush BI Function (from federated teams)

  • Introduction of Dashboard Quality Standards/Certifications

  • Migration to Tableau Cloud

  • Enablement of high-quality Dashboards

  • Refactoring of Legacy Dashboards

  • Orchestration & Improvement of C-Level Reporting

  • Development of Semrush Self-Serve Analytics Function (based on Tableau, Looker Studio, Amplitude, and GA4)

  • Increase of Analytics Literacy across Semrush employees

  • Design & enablement of Self-Serve Analytics training

  • Maintain & develop the Web Analytics services (GTM, GA)

  • Enable consistent & efficient event tracking

Who we are looking for

  • 4+ years of experience in Data or Analytics

  • 2+ years of people management experience

  • Strong communication skills to collaborate with C-Level and wide audiences

  • Proactiveness & ambition

  • Deep understanding of Data Warehousing, Data Transformations, Data Analytics & Data Visualization

  • Strong knowledge of Tableau

  • Working experience in Git, Airflow, dbt, BigQuery or similar systems

  • Strong project management

  • Fluent English

  • Portfolio on Tableau Public

Not required, but a plus

  • Programming skills (HTML/CSS/JS)

  • Tableau/Power BI certification

  • Good understanding of code tracking and delivery

  • You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

  • Flexible working day start

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby benefit

  • Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Training, courses, conferences

  • Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

