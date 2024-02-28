Staff Accountant (US Accounting Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Staff Accountant role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or relevant professional qualification.

Qualification (e.g., CFA, CPA) preferred.

2+ years of experience (preferably in the SAAS Tech industry).

Proficiency in US GAAP accounting.

Ability to manage documentation and input data accurately, with great attention to detail.

Excellent analytical, communication, and presentation skills.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and financial software.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a collaborative work ethic.

You consistently look for efficiencies and improvement.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

This team is responsible for Semrush's accounting transactions, and recording cash flow in and out of the company in the US. They are also responsible for ensuring that the company's financial tactics are appropriate for achieving its goals.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.