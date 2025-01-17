SVP of People & Culture
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role, SVP of People & Culture, for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
- Strategic Leadership: Develop and implement HR strategies that support business growth, employee engagement, and organizational culture. Partner with the CHRO and executive team to align HR goals with business objectives
- Team Management: Directly manage HR teams, including Talent Acquisition, HR Directors, Employer Branding, Learning and Development, and Culture, ensuring high performance and consistent delivery of HR programs
- Talent Acquisition: Oversee the global talent acquisition strategy to attract top talent, supporting the company’s growth objectives
- Employer Branding: Lead the development and execution of a compelling employer branding strategy to enhance the company’s reputation in the talent market and position Semrush as an employer of choice
- Learning and Development: Oversee the Learning and Development strategy to support employee growth and organizational effectiveness. Drive initiatives for skills development, leadership training, and career progression
- HR Business Partnering: Lead Human Resource Business Partners & Directors to deliver comprehensive HR support across the organization, enabling the success of business units and leadership teams
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with key stakeholders across the organization, including GTM, Product, Finance, and Legal, to drive people initiatives and improve employee experience
- Centers of Excellence: Partner with COEs to implement best practices in Learning and Development, Compensation, Benefits, and Talent Management
- Organizational Development: Drive organizational change and development initiatives to optimize team effectiveness and support the company's scaling efforts
- Global HR Strategy: Leverage international HR experience to manage a globally diverse workforce and ensure compliance with various regional labor laws
- Culture and Engagement: Champion a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered
- Champion programs that enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging throughout the organization. Ensure all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work
- Utilize data-driven insights to measure and improve employee engagement across various teams. Develop and implement initiatives to enhance job satisfaction, retention, and employee well-being
- Lead company-wide initiatives, events, and communication strategies reinforcing the company's core values and cultural priorities. Design programs that celebrate employee achievements build community, and cultivate a sense of belonging
- Establish regular feedback channels and engagement surveys to gather employee input. Use feedback to refine people's programs, address concerns, and foster a culture of continuous improvement
Who we are looking for
- 12+ years of progressive HR leadership experience, with a strong track record in high-growth tech companies
- Proven experience in scaling HR functions for organizations with $1B+ in revenue
- Demonstrated success managing large teams and working cross-functionally with stakeholders
- International HR experience, with an understanding of global workforce management
- Broad HR expertise across Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, Learning and Development, Employee Relations, Organizational Development, Compensation, Benefits, and Compliance
- Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build effective relationships at all levels
- Advanced degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field (MS or MBA preferred)
- Strong background in employer branding, talent marketing strategies, and Learning and Development preferred
Not required, but a plus
- Professional HR certifications (e. G. , SPHR, SHRM-SCP) are a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
- Frequent business trips.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
For US locations
- Unlimited PTO
- Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
For EU Locations
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people worldwide are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers worldwide unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Senior Executive Talent Acquisition
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee's contribution to the development of the product.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.