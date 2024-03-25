System Analyst (Enterprise Architecture & Data Analytics team)

Scout continuous improvements via new technology and methodology enablers—particularly those that allow (business) users to understand data that is available and accessible for analytics and operational processes.

Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions. Confirm defects from a business standpoint.

Create detailed documentation, including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories, and set tasks for the development team.

Drive and streamline projects in the Enterprise architecture and Data Analytics field.

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our System Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Understanding of software development design patterns and approaches.

Proven experience as an analyst in a relevant field.

Good understanding of Decision Support Systems and Business Intelligence.

Good understanding of IT systems integration and architecture.

Good knowledge of SQL, data modeling, and API.

Basic understanding and knowledge of Python/java code.

Creative mind and ability to think outside of the box both conceptually and pragmatically.

Skilled communicator with the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms both verbally and in written form.

You have participated in projects for the implementation of use cases in Data Warehousing or Data and Consulting experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate with the team.

Ability to work independently in an unknown area.

Good organizational skills and attention to detail.

Enjoys working, communicating (English), and influencing multicultural distributed teams with a solutions-oriented "can do" attitude, "self-starter" approach, and a good sense of humor to navigate at times ambiguous settings.

Builds strong relationships.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Enterprise Architecture & Data Analytics' mission is to provide the business with the right data, at the right process step, in the right system, at the right time, and in the right quality at all times.

We are organized into different practices: design, deliver, analyse, governance, and quality, and we work closely with our business and IT division colleagues to deliver incremental and transformational solutions.

These three practices are split into teams, and this position would be in the Enterprise Architecture Team, which is responsible for designing and aligning data, systems, and processes to create effective and efficient data flows and data storage.

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





