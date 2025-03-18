Senior Total Rewards Specialist (Compensation and Benefits Team)

This is our Senior Total Rewards Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in Compensation & Benefits or Total Rewards, with a strong focus on job evaluation, salary benchmarking, and incentive programs

Proven track record in successfully leading and implementing compensation-related projects, including pay equity initiatives

Deep knowledge of grading methodologies (e.g., Mercer, Hay, or other frameworks) and salary benchmarking processes

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret compensation data and provide strategic insights

Experience with HRIS implementation and optimizing compensation-related systems is a plus

Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across functions and influence decision-making

Not required, but a plus

Experience in equity compensation (e.g., RSUs, stock options, or other LTI programs)

Strong understanding of pay transparency regulations and emerging trends in compensation governance

Certification in Compensation & Benefits (e.g., CCP, GRP) or related professional qualifications

Experience with change management in compensation program rollouts

Familiarity with global compensation structures and international benchmarking

Advanced proficiency in Excel, HR analytics tools, or data visualization platforms (e.g., Power BI, Tableau)

Experience working in a fast-paced, matrixed, or multinational environment

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!