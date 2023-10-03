Vice President of Analytics (Analytics Department)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
The key role of the VP of Analytics is to guide data-driven decision-making and nurture an analytics culture within Semrush. The VP of Analytics will be responsible for overseeing three critical units: Analytics Infrastructure, Analytics Insights Team, and Data Project Analytics. The primary focus is to shape the strategic direction of these units, drive analytical projects for the company, and foster a data-centric culture within Semrush. To be a high-level partner for C-level stakeholders and act as the interface for the Analytics department with other units and divisions. Knowledge of company metrics should surpass that of anyone else.
Tasks in the role
Develop and execute strategic roadmaps for the Analytics Division, aligning with the organization's overall goals and objectives.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand their needs, expectations, and insights requirements.
Provide visionary leadership to the Analytics Infrastructure, Analytics Insights Team, and Data Project Analytics units, ensuring synergy and excellence across the teams. Build the processes inside the Analytics Division in alignment with company strategy.
Initiate and lead analytical projects that optimize company processes and ensure that the resources we spend deliver actionable results and outcomes for our stakeholders.
Nurture an internal Analytics Insights function that serves as a business partner to business units, translating data into strategic decisions.
Spearhead the evolution of internal Analytics Infrastructure, optimizing tools, accessibility, reliability, and data clarity.
Establish a structured framework for internal KPIs, standardizing measurement and reporting procedures for teams/units & divisions.
Drive the development of predictive analytics models, influencing strategic planning and enabling proactive decision-making.
Stay abreast of emerging analytics trends and technologies, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of data-driven insights.
Who we are looking for
Master's degree in Analytics, Data Science, Business, or a related field.
Minimum of 15 years of progressive experience in analytics leadership roles.
Proven track record of successfully leading, mentoring, and elevating analytics teams.
Exceptional strategic thinking abilities, with the capacity to align analytics strategy with business objectives.
Mastery in initiating & driving complex analytical projects that generate tangible business impact.
Expertise in predictive analytics modeling and translating insights into transformative recommendations.
Strong knowledge of data statistics.
Basic knowledge of machine learning.
Superior stakeholder management skills, adept at fostering collaboration and achieving alignment across different stakeholder levels, divisions, and teams.
Outstanding communication skills, capable of explaining difficult analytical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Extensive experience in implementing and optimizing analytics infrastructure and tools.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You are proficient in data visualization tools, programming languages, and analytics platforms.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center).
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?