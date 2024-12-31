VP of Digital and Scale Customer Success (Retention Division)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance

MBA or advanced degree in Business, technology, or a related field.

12+ years in Customer Success, Account Management, or related fields, within a SaaS or technology company.

8+ years in a leadership role, with at least 3 years focused on digital and scalable customer success models, ideally with experience leading 1:many CSM teams.

Proven track record of achieving NRR improvements and reducing churn through data-driven digital engagement and scaled customer success strategies. (ESSENTIAL)

Expertise with digital customer success and analytics tools, such as Gainsight, Salesforce, marketing automation solutions, Pardot, and Marketo.

Strong analytical mindset and data fluency, with experience in business intelligence platforms to drive insights and optimize customer success programs.

A collaborative, customer-centric leader with excellent communication skills and cultural awareness, adept at working across global teams.

Flexible, adaptable, and experienced in a high-growth, dynamic environment focusing on continuous improvement.

Excellent communication skills, verbal, written, and presentation.

Experience in global customer engagement strategies and familiarity with agile, test-and-learn methodologies for iterative program improvement.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

The Vice President of Digital and Scale Customer Success is a strategic and operational leader responsible for establishing and driving a high-impact, scalable customer success model for our extensive solopreneur and SMB customer base. In this role, you will lead proactive, lifecycle-focused digital and tech-touch engagement as well as scale engagement programs to improve LTV, minimize churn, increase adoption, and foster expansion, ultimately maximizing our Net Retention Revenue. In this role, you will oversee a dedicated team that includes both Self Service and Digital Success specialists and a team of Scale Customer Success Managers (CSMs) who deliver customer value in a primarily one-to-many format, focusing on prescribed engagement to support onboarding, product adoption, and retention. This leader will work closely with cross-functional teams such as product, sales, marketing and digital customer experience to create an integrated and value-driven customer journey.

