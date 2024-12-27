Web Analyst, Amplitude (BI Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Web Analyst, Amplitude role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Amplitude Expertise: Proficiency in configuring and managing Amplitude, including experience with custom events, user properties, and analytics queries

GA4 and GTM Knowledge: Strong knowledge of GA4 and GTM, with experience in tag management and troubleshooting

Web Technologies: Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and APIs, especially for integration and tag management

Data Skills: SQL proficiency for data extraction and analysis, with an understanding of exporting data to data warehouses (DWH)

Visualization Tools: Experience with data visualization platforms such as Looker Studio or Tableau

Communication Skills: Strong ability to work cross-functionally and communicate across various stakeholder levels

Not required, but a plus

Additional Programming: Skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript for more advanced tag management

Advanced Analytics Stack: Experience with Google BigQuery, Airflow, and dbt

A/B Testing & CMP: Familiarity with A/B platforms (e. G. , Optimizely, VWO) and consent management platforms

Version Control: Knowledge of Git for managing codebases related to analytics implementations

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!