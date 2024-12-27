Web Analyst, Amplitude (BI Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Web Analyst, Amplitude role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Amplitude Implementation & Management: Configure and maintain Amplitude for effective user behavior tracking, ensuring accurate data capture for internal platform products
- GA4 & GTM Support: Provide backup support for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Tag Manager (GTM) configurations, including troubleshooting and maintenance
- Tagging & Tracking: Develop tagging strategies, ensuring proper implementation and consistency across digital products
- Technical Data Integrations: Optimize and maintain integrations between Amplitude, Google tools, and other third-party services to create seamless data flows
- Stakeholder Support: Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams for troubleshooting and implementing tracking needs
- Documentation & Best Practices: Maintain clear documentation of tracking implementations, standards, and best practices
- Training: Support internal teams through training sessions and ongoing assistance with analytics tools
Who we are looking for
- Amplitude Expertise: Proficiency in configuring and managing Amplitude, including experience with custom events, user properties, and analytics queries
- GA4 and GTM Knowledge: Strong knowledge of GA4 and GTM, with experience in tag management and troubleshooting
- Web Technologies: Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and APIs, especially for integration and tag management
- Data Skills: SQL proficiency for data extraction and analysis, with an understanding of exporting data to data warehouses (DWH)
- Visualization Tools: Experience with data visualization platforms such as Looker Studio or Tableau
- Communication Skills: Strong ability to work cross-functionally and communicate across various stakeholder levels
Not required, but a plus
- Additional Programming: Skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript for more advanced tag management
- Advanced Analytics Stack: Experience with Google BigQuery, Airflow, and dbt
- A/B Testing & CMP: Familiarity with A/B platforms (e. G. , Optimizely, VWO) and consent management platforms
- Version Control: Knowledge of Git for managing codebases related to analytics implementations
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?