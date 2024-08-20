Zuora Specialist (Finance IT Team)

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline operations and integrate Zuora with other systems

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and accuracy in billing and revenue recognition

Take part in the collaboration with project stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and alignment with business objectives

Actively participate in the deployment of the Zuora platform, including testing and go-live activities

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Zuora Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or a related field

2-4 years of experience working with Zuora or similar subscription management platforms

Strong understanding of subscription billing, revenue recognition, and financial reporting

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Experience with data analysis and reporting tools

Good communication and collaboration skills

Not required, but a plus

Prior experience in a SaaS or subscription-based business model

Experience with working with the Accounting team and Billing teams

Knowledge of integration tools and APIs related to Zuora would be an advantage

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Finance IT team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations. There are two subteams in this team: ERP Team and Finance IT Support.



The Finance IT Team is the team responsible for the development and customisation of Oracle Fusion systems. Our main stakeholders are Accounting, FPnA, Treasury, and Procurement departments. This team is dedicated to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion ERP and EPM to streamline and optimize the finance business processes.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.