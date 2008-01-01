Senior Growth Marketing Manager
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We're hiring for Senior Growth Marketing Manager.
Tasks in the role
- Collaborate closely with the Demand Generation team, providing strategic guidance and ensuring campaigns align with overall growth marketing goals
- Support the Demand Generation team with insights and customer journey optimization to improve campaign effectiveness
- Design and deliver marketing programs that strengthen relationships with existing customers, driving engagement, loyalty, and renewals
- Create targeted content and communications to educate customers about product updates, new features, and best practices
- Develop and implement strategies to optimize the entire customer journey across acquisition, onboarding, engagement, retention, and upsell/cross-sell touch points
- Leverage data and insights to identify opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, product adoption, and revenue growth
- Partner with Sales, Customer Success, and Product teams to align marketing initiatives with customer needs and business objectives
- Launch tailored marketing initiatives for specific customer segments or verticals to address their unique challenges and opportunities
- Collaborate with the Product Marketing team to ensure messaging and positioning resonate with enterprise buyers
- Work closely with Content, Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Sales, and Customer Success teams to ensure a holistic customer experience
- Track, analyze, and report on the performance of growth marketing initiatives
- Use data-driven insights to refine strategies and maximize marketing ROI
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in B2B growth marketing, customer marketing, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or enterprise-focused environments
- Proven track record of owning growth marketing initiatives and driving results across the entire customer lifecycle
- Ability to view the customer journey holistically and identify opportunities for improvement across all touch points
- Strong understanding of marketing automation platforms (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo) and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce)
- Experience collaborating with demand generation teams and supporting multi-channel marketing campaigns
- Proficiency in analyzing campaign performance data and making data-driven decisions
- Excellent communication and project management skills
- We are looking for a proactive, results-oriented team player who thrives in a collaborative environment
- Someone who is adaptable, detail-oriented, and driven to deliver exceptional work
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.