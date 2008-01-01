Senior Growth Marketing Manager

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Collaborate closely with the Demand Generation team, providing strategic guidance and ensuring campaigns align with overall growth marketing goals

Support the Demand Generation team with insights and customer journey optimization to improve campaign effectiveness

Design and deliver marketing programs that strengthen relationships with existing customers, driving engagement, loyalty, and renewals

Create targeted content and communications to educate customers about product updates, new features, and best practices

Develop and implement strategies to optimize the entire customer journey across acquisition, onboarding, engagement, retention, and upsell/cross-sell touch points

Leverage data and insights to identify opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, product adoption, and revenue growth

Partner with Sales, Customer Success, and Product teams to align marketing initiatives with customer needs and business objectives

Launch tailored marketing initiatives for specific customer segments or verticals to address their unique challenges and opportunities

Collaborate with the Product Marketing team to ensure messaging and positioning resonate with enterprise buyers

Work closely with Content, Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Sales, and Customer Success teams to ensure a holistic customer experience

Track, analyze, and report on the performance of growth marketing initiatives

Use data-driven insights to refine strategies and maximize marketing ROI

Who we are looking for

5+ years in B2B growth marketing, customer marketing, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or enterprise-focused environments

Proven track record of owning growth marketing initiatives and driving results across the entire customer lifecycle

Ability to view the customer journey holistically and identify opportunities for improvement across all touch points

Strong understanding of marketing automation platforms (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo) and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce)

Experience collaborating with demand generation teams and supporting multi-channel marketing campaigns

Proficiency in analyzing campaign performance data and making data-driven decisions

Excellent communication and project management skills

We are looking for a proactive, results-oriented team player who thrives in a collaborative environment

Someone who is adaptable, detail-oriented, and driven to deliver exceptional work

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

